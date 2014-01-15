(Adds details, background)
PARIS Jan 15 France said on Wednesday it was
launching the sale of around 1 percent of the capital of
European aerospace company Airbus Group, its latest
divestment to raise cash for the strained state-coffers.
The sale of the 8 million Airbus Group shares via an
accelerated placement with institutional investors would not
change the French state's position in the governance of the
company, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.
The deal could raise around 456 million euros ($620 million)
based on Airbus Group's closing share price of 56.64 euros,
according to a Reuters calculation.
The sale follows a Franco-German ownership shakeup last year
at Airbus Group, formerly known as EADS, which calls for the
German state and the French state to each hold 11 percent of
Airbus Group's voting rights.
Last year the French government also sold stakes in
aerospace group Safran and airport operator Aeroport de
Paris.
($1 = 0.7356 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Leigh Thomas)