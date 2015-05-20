(Adds letter from German defence official, background)

PARIS/BERLIN May 20 France's defence ministry has pencilled several hundreds of millions of euros into its latest defence budget for the possible purchase of four Lockheed-Martin C130 Hercules military transport planes due to problems with the rival Airbus A400M, a defence ministry source said on Wednesday.

The source said a decision on whether to make the purchase would be made before the end of this year.

"We have to address the problem presented to tactical air transport by the overuse of the Transall and the problems over deliveries of the A400M," said the source. The Franco-German C160 Transall is an older military transport plane.

On Tuesday, Airbus ordered engine software checks to be carried out on A400Ms following a fatal crash of one of the troop and cargo carriers on May 9.

In April, the French defence procurement agency denied a report in French aviation magazine Air et Cosmos that it was considering the purchase of four C130 Hercules airlifters.

The French defence ministry source said a revised budget for 2014-19 included a provision of several hundred million euros for the possible C130 possible.

Paris will also bring forward to 2017-18 the purchase of the last three of 12 Airbus aircraft refuelling planes, the source added. Originally those planes, which also serve as troop carriers, had fallen outside the 2014-19 budgeting period.

The C130 budgeting exercise may increase pressure on Airbus in talks on possible penalties for delays to the A400M, though many defence analysts say it is unlikely France's plan to buy older planes is more than a contingency proposal at this stage.

Airbus declined to comment.

Germany has also been piling pressure on Airbus over the latest delays in supplying tactical features on the A400Ms.

A senior defence ministry official told the budgetary committee that Berlin estimates it will have to keep its Transall planes in service for up to three further years as a result of the delays, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

There is a risk that the A400M will get a rocket defence system 12 to 24 months later than planned and the ministry has therefore examined whether the Transall can be used up until 2021, the official, Ralf Brauksiepe, wrote.

Citing comments by another official, Handelsblatt newspaper reported that using the Transall for longer could result in extra costs of up to 300 million euros.

The German government was due to receive the A400M with the self-defence system by 2016 and was intending to replace the Transalls by the end of 2018. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Marine Pennetier and Sabine Siebold; Editing by Tim Hepher and David Holmes)