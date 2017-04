PARIS Jan 15 France said on Wednesday it was launching the sale of around 1 percent of the capital of European aerospace group Airbus Group via an accelerated placement with institutional investors.

The sale of 8 million Airbus Group shares will not change the position of the French state in the governace of the company, the Finance Minisry said in a statement.

