TOULOUSE, France Oct 23 The European partners
behind planemaker Airbus must fully meet their
commitments regarding the planemaker's new A350 widebody
passenger jet, French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on
Tuesday.
"The European partner nations...have always played a major
role in the development of major aerospace projects," Ayrault
said at the inauguration of an assembly factory for the future
A350 at Airbus' Toulouse headquarters.
"It is of course the case for the A350, and it is essential
that their commitments are met in full," he said, adding that
France would respect its obligations.
Airbus Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier confirmed that the
A350 would enter service in the second half of 2014, adding that
he expected further orders for the new jetliner this year.