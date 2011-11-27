PARIS Nov 27 A recovery plan by Air France (AIRF.PA) to end its losses will have two stages with the first part, to be implemented in January or February, focused on savings to improve cash flows, newspaper La Tribune wrote in article released on Sunday.

The second stage of the plan by the airline, part of Franco-Dutch group Air France-KLM, will be announced in May or June, aimed at improving the productivity of the airline's staff and the quality of its service, the newspaper said.

Earlier this month, Air France named Alexandre de Juniac -- a former chief of staff to France's previous finance minister Christine Lagarde -- as its chairman and chief executive.

The group Air France-KLM announced the savings plan for the first half of 2012 following the publication of quarterly results at the start of November, when it said it would make a loss for the whole of 2011.

Air France-KLM has the highest personnel costs of any of its main competitors, including Germany's Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) and IAG (ICAG.L), the combination of British Airways and Spain's Iberia. (Reporting By Daniel Flynn; Editing by Diane Craft)