PARIS Feb 8 Air France said on Wednesday
it expected to cancel up to 40 percent of its long-haul flights
and up to 30 percent of shorter flights as a pilot strike ran
into its third day.
Air France has had to notify thousands of
passengers of axed flights this week via email or text message.
On Tuesday, roughly one in two long and medium-haul flights
were cut, but many passengers were re-routed on alternative
flights, the airline said.
The SNPL pilots union says around half its members are
participating in the action over plans by the conservative
government to make strikers in the airline industry give two
days' notice before any walkout. Currently, they are not
required to give any notice.
The industrial action, which adds to travel disarray caused
by freezing temperatures across Europe, was set to run until
Thursday night.
French daily La Tribune, citing unnamed sources, said Air
France loses roughly 15 million euros ($20 million) per day
during a strike, before the cost of compensating passengers.
Transport Minister Thierry Mariani said earlier this week
the government was determined to push through the legislation,
which would let airlines plan minimum services during a strike
rather than finding out on the day that staff have not showed
up.
The legislation, adopted in the lower house of parliament in
January, is to be taken up by the Senate in mid-February.
(Reporting by Catherine Bremer; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)