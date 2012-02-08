(Updates with estimates for Thursday, adds cost estimates)
PARIS Feb 8 Air France said it expected
to cancel up to 35 percent of its long-haul flights and up to 25
percent of shorter flights on Thursday, the fourth and last day
of a pilots' strike.
Air France has had to notify thousands of
passengers of axed flights this week via email or text message.
On Wednesday, roughly one in three long-haul flights were
cut while one in four medium and short-haul flights were
cancelled, the airline said.
The SNPL pilots' union says around half its members are
participating in the action over plans by the conservative
government to make strikers in the airline industry give two
days' notice before any walkout. Currently, they are not
required to give notice.
The industrial action, which adds to travel disarray caused
by freezing temperatures across Europe, was set to run until
Thursday night.
Analysts estimate that a strike halting all of Air France's
flights would cost the airline 30 million euros per day.
Transport Minister Thierry Mariani said earlier this week
the government was determined to push through the legislation,
which would let airlines plan minimum services during a strike
rather than waiting until the strike day to find out how many
staff were coming to work.
The legislation, adopted in the lower house of parliament in
January, is to be taken up by the Senate in mid-February.
