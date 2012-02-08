(Updates with estimates for Thursday, adds cost estimates)

PARIS Feb 8 Air France said it expected to cancel up to 35 percent of its long-haul flights and up to 25 percent of shorter flights on Thursday, the fourth and last day of a pilots' strike.

Air France has had to notify thousands of passengers of axed flights this week via email or text message.

On Wednesday, roughly one in three long-haul flights were cut while one in four medium and short-haul flights were cancelled, the airline said.

The SNPL pilots' union says around half its members are participating in the action over plans by the conservative government to make strikers in the airline industry give two days' notice before any walkout. Currently, they are not required to give notice.

The industrial action, which adds to travel disarray caused by freezing temperatures across Europe, was set to run until Thursday night.

Analysts estimate that a strike halting all of Air France's flights would cost the airline 30 million euros per day.

Transport Minister Thierry Mariani said earlier this week the government was determined to push through the legislation, which would let airlines plan minimum services during a strike rather than waiting until the strike day to find out how many staff were coming to work.

The legislation, adopted in the lower house of parliament in January, is to be taken up by the Senate in mid-February. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Andrew Roche)