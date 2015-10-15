(Adds govt, union comments)
PARIS Oct 15 Air France-KLM's plans
to cut jobs and flights can still be avoided if negotiations
between managers and unions progress, the airline's board said
on Thursday.
The board reaffirmed its support for Chief Executive
Alexandre de Juniac after he updated directors on talks with
labour unions about a restructuring that could see 2,900 jobs
cut at Air France.
"The 2017 activity-reduction plan can still be avoided if
negotiations conclude quickly," Air France-KLM's board said in a
statement to Reuters.
"It (the board) encouraged management and labour
organisations to pursue talks in this direction."
After it failed to get the agreement of its pilots to a plan
to increase working hours for the same pay earlier this year,
Air France management announced a so-called 'plan B' to cut
2,900 job cuts and reduce its network, only to be met with
violent protests by staff.
The conciliatory tone taken by the board on Thursday follows
comments made by government ministers including Prime Minister
Manuel Valls who said job cuts were not the only way to help the
company recover lost ground in competing with low-cost and Gulf
carriers.
"If pilots don't take their responsibilities, there will be
plan B," Valls said. "There is no other choice but to reform."
The French government owns 17.6 percent of Air France-KLM.
The main pilots' union, the SNPL, said it was "exactly on
the same line" as the management on the necessity to avoid 'plan
B', but that the government should also offer a more favourable
competitive framework to the company.
"For growth to be sustainable over the long term, adjusting
staff costs will not be enough," said Veronique Damon, a SNPL
union official.
