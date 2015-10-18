(Adds detail, Oct 22 works council meeting)
PARIS Oct 18 Air France will cut less than a
third of the 2,900 job cuts it proposed in a 2016/2017 plan that
triggered clashes with some staff, the chief executive of parent
company Air France-KLM said on Sunday.
The job cuts in 2016 would be voluntary and heavier job
losses in 2017 could be avoided if talks with unions led to an
agreement on alternative savings measures by the beginning of
next year, Alexandre de Juniac said.
The airline earlier this month presented a 'Plan B' of job
losses and flight cutbacks after failing to get pilots to sign
up to productivity measures that would have involved working
more hours for the same pay.
The announcement of the cuts package led to scuffles during
which senior managers had their clothes ripped, in embarrassing
scenes for the French government as it tries to boost investment
to bring down unemployment.
"The 'Plan B' takes place over two years, 2016 and 2017. For
2016 it is under way," he said in an interview on RTL radio and
the LCI news channel.
"If negotiations are successful by the start of 2016, we can
avoid implementing Plan B for 2017, which means reverting to the
'Plan A', the 'Perform' plan," he said, reiterating the position
expressed by his board on Thursday.
The need to finalise flight schedules several months in
advance meant that Air France was required to go ahead with the
cutbacks for 2016, de Juniac said.
The cuts would affect fewer than 1,000 jobs and less than a
third of the 2,900 job losses outlined in this month's plan, he
said.
Air France will discuss the 2016 cuts with union officials
at an Oct. 22 meeting of its works council, and de Juniac said
the airline had already informed unions of the timetable for
further discussions up to the start of next year.
Previous efficiency measures have put Air France on course
to make a profit this year, de Juniac said, declining to give a
forecast.
But the airline still has higher costs than some of its
rivals and is being squeezed by low-cost operators within Europe
and Gulf carriers on long-haul routes.
