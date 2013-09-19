PARIS, Sept 19 A trade union of Air France
flight attendants called on Thursday for its members
to strike from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24 over a fresh round of cost
cuts and plans to lay off 2,800 workers.
Air France intends to give details of the cost-saving
measures on Oct. 4, but has already unveiled plans to cut 2,800
jobs on top of 5,122 layoffs announced as part of its "Transform
2015" restructuring programme.
The UNSA Aerien union, one of three unions for on-board
personnel at Air France, did not say whether flights would be
cancelled as a result of its strike. The other two unions have
issued no instructions to strike.
"Management's appetite for taking away our social rights
appears to have no limits," UNSA Aerien wrote in a statement.
"The PNC (layoff plans) have gone far enough and they will not
go any further."
(Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)