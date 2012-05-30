BRUSSELS May 30 EU regulators said on Wednesday
they had opened an in-depth investigation into the financing of
Beauvais airport in France, to determine whether it was in line
with EU state aid rules.
The European Commission, which acts as the competition
regulator in the 27-member European Union, said in a statement
it was also looking into rebates and marketing deals between the
airport and its client airlines, to ensure those too met the
regulations.
The Commission did not identify the airlines, but those with
flights to Beauvais, which is 75 km (46 miles) north of Paris,
include Ryanair, Wizz Air and Blue Air.
The airport is owned by the Syndicat Mixte de l'Aeroport de
Beauvais Tille.
"The Commission will examine whether agreements between the
airport operators and their customer airlines, such as marketing
support contracts and discounts on airport and handling charges,
have been carried out at market conditions," the statement said.
"The Commission has concerns that such arrangements could
give the airlines an undue economic advantage that their
competitors do not enjoy."