PARIS, March 2 France will kick off the sale of
its 60 percent stakes in the Lyon-Saint-Exupery and Nice Cote
d'Azur airports early next week with the release of the
privatisation tender rules, an Economy Ministry source said on
Wednesday.
Bidders are expected to submit indicative offers the week
starting April 25 and firm offers in June, with a decision
slated for end-July or early August, the source said, adding
that the timetable remains subject to change.
Nice airport on the French Riviera is considered a trophy
asset with a value of at least 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion),
sources familiar with the matter have said, while Lyon could be
worth about 900 million euros.
Based on those valuations, prospective buyers would have to
part with at least 900 million euros and 540 million euros
respectively for the majority stakes on offer in two of the
busiest airports outside the capital.
France is selling the stakes in the regional airports as
part of a broader series of privatisations in recent years to
raise cash to help meet budget deficit targets.
Potential bidders have been queuing up, hoping to get a
share of the growing returns from an increase in air traffic.
French infrastructure builder Vinci, which lost to
a Chinese-led consortium in the Toulouse airport auction in
2014, has said it was interested in bidding for both airports.
Private equity fund Ardian has also confirmed interest in
both while Aeroports de Paris (ADP) has said it was
interested in Nice.
Among other interested parties, Spanish infrastructure
company Ferrovial is tying up with French fund Meridiam
to bid for the two airports, sources have said.
($1 = 0.92366 euro)
