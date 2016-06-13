PARIS, June 13 The French airports of Nice and Lyon have attracted at least 16 bidders ahead of a July 4 deadline for firm offers, according to sources close to the matter.

The privatisation of France's two biggest regional airports is expected to yield up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.69 billion) for the government, which already exited Toulouse-Blagnac airport in 2014.

Eight companies or consortiums have bid for Nice airport, the sources said.

These include Italy's Atlantia along with EDF investment branch EDF Invest; a consortium of Ardian, Siparex, Caisses d'Epargne and JCDecaux ; Industry Fund Management (IFM); Spain's Ferrovial with Meridiam; a consortium of Vinci, CDC and Predica ; Turkey's Limak; Germany's Allianz alongside Global Infrastructure Partners; and Zurich's airport along with the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board.

Eight companies or consortiums have also bid for Lyon airport, according to the sources.

These are Ardian-Siparex-Caisses d'Epargne-JCDecaux; IFM; Ferrovial-Meridiam; Vinci-CDC-Predica; Limak; Atlantia; the Cube fund in association with Geneva airport; and Macquarie along with FFP.

No one was immediately reachable for comment at the economy ministry. ($1 = 0.8861 euros) (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Matthieu Protard, additional reporting by Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt, Francesca Landini in Milan, Seda Sezer in Istanbul, Cyril Altmeyer and Geert De Clercq in Paris and Robert Hetz in Madrid; Writing by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by James Regan)