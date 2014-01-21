PARIS Jan 21 France's transport ministry will
unveil new plans on Thursday for an express rail service between
Paris and Charles de Gaulle airport after several years of
delays, a source close to the ministry said.
The so-called "CGD Express" line, conceived in 2000, was
stalled because of strained government finances after
construction group Vinci pulled out in 2011.
Weekly newspaper La Tribune's website reported on Tuesday
that Transport Minister Frederic Cuvillier would announce that a
state partnership had been given the task of putting in place
the necessary funding,
"The minister will announce the resumption of the CGD
project on Thursday," the source close to the ministry told
Reuters, adding that the ministry had long discussed the
possibility of a public-public partnership.
Charles de Gaulle, the biggest airport in France, situated
in the north of the capital, is now served by the RER rapid
commuter rail network operating in Paris and its suburbs, which
is increasingly congested. Another busy airport, Orly, is to the
south of Paris.
Last year Cuvillier said that the 1.7 billion euro ($2.3
billion) project may be partially funded from new taxes on
airline tickets that would raise 400 million euros.
The project's infrastructure works are expected to be
carried out by airport operator Aeroports de Paris and
the French national railway network RFF before being handed to
rail operators such as RATP or SNCF.
($1 = 0.7383 euros)
(Reporting by Gerard Bon; Writing by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by
Anthony Barker)