PARIS, July 28 France has chosen the winning
bidders for the sale of 60 percent stakes in the French airports
of Nice Cote d'Azur and Lyon-Saint-Expury and expects proceeds
of almost 1.8 billion euros ($1.99 billion), the economy
ministry said on Thursday.
France is selling the stakes as part of a broader programme
of privatisations in recent years to raise cash to help meet
budget deficit targets.
Italy's Atlantia in cooperation with EDF
was chosen for Nice airport, while a consortium of Vinci
, state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations and
Credit Agricole's insurance arm Predica was picked for
Lyon.
The government expects proceeds of 1.22 billion euros for
Nice and 535 million for Lyon.
The economy ministry hopes to complete the privatisations in
the autumn, following consultation with labour representatives
and antitrust authorities.
The privatisation of France's two biggest regional airports
had been expected to yield up to 1.6 billion euros for the
government. The sale process had been delayed by the attack in
Nice that killed 84 people on July 14.
($1 = 0.9029 euros)
