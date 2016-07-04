(Adds details on the bidders)
PARIS, July 4 The sale of 60 percent stakes in
the French airports of Nice Cote d'Azur and Lyon-Saint-Exupery
has attracted at least 11 firm offers while two potential
candidates have dropped out of the race for Nice, sources close
to the bidders said on Monday.
Bidders had until midday on Monday to submit their offers,
with a decision scheduled for August.
According to one source offers ranged from 750 million to
900 million euros for Nice and from 500 million to 800 million
euros for Lyon, or a valuation of 13 to 14 times annual earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).
The privatisation of France's two biggest regional airports
is expected to yield up to 1.6 billion euros for the government,
which had already sold out of Toulouse-Blagnac airport in 2014.
France is selling the stakes as part of a broader programme
of privatisations in recent years to raise cash to help meet
budget deficit targets.
The Economy Ministry declined to comment on the offers.
Five companies or consortia have bid for Nice airport, the
sources said.
These include Italy's Atlantia along with EDF's
investment branch EDF Invest; a consortium led by
Ardian and including Caisses d'Epargne; Spain's Ferrovial
with Meridiam; a consortium of Vinci, CDC and
Predica ; Germany's Allianz alongside Global
Infrastructure Partners.
The consortium comprising Zurich's airport operator and the
Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board has dropped out, another
source said. The consortium declined to comment.
According to another source, Turkish conglomerate Limak left
the race after Nice mayor Christian Estrosi said he opposed the
candidacy. Limak declined to comment.
Reuters could not immediately confirm if Industry Fund
Management (IFM) was still among bidders for Nice.
Six companies or consortia have also bid for Lyon airport,
according to the sources.
These include Ardian-Siparex-Caisses d'Epargne-holding
JCDecaux;Ferrovial-Meridiam; Vinci-CDC-Predica; Atlantia;
Limak-the Cube fund-Geneva airport; and Macquarie along
with FFP.
Publicly owned Geneva airport is staying with the Cube
consortium but with a symbolic stake of under 1 percent, a
source said.
Reuters could not immediately confirm if Industry Fund
Management (IFM) was still among bidders.
The Principality of Monaco has said it could join the
consortium that wins Nice airport with a stake of around 10
percent, sources said.
