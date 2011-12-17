(Adds details)
PARIS Dec 17 A strike by French airport
security staff on Saturday caused the cancellation of all
flights at Lyon airport and disruption at Paris Charles de
Gaulle airport.
The strike will continue to disrupt air traffic at Lyon
airport on Sunday, with no flights departing before 1220 GMT,
the airport operator said.
Forty-six flights are expected to operate in the afternoon.
All 111 flights expected to fly out of Lyon on Saturday were
cancelled.
Aeroports de Paris, which runs the French capital's
airports, said passengers faced delays at security checks at
Charles de Gaulle airport Terminal 2, while Orly airport was
able to operate normally.
(Reporting by Catherine Lagrange and Matthias Blamont; Writing
by Elena Berton)