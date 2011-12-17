(Adds details)

PARIS Dec 17 A strike by French airport security staff on Saturday caused the cancellation of all flights at Lyon airport and disruption at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport.

The strike will continue to disrupt air traffic at Lyon airport on Sunday, with no flights departing before 1220 GMT, the airport operator said.

Forty-six flights are expected to operate in the afternoon.

All 111 flights expected to fly out of Lyon on Saturday were cancelled.

Aeroports de Paris, which runs the French capital's airports, said passengers faced delays at security checks at Charles de Gaulle airport Terminal 2, while Orly airport was able to operate normally.

(Reporting by Catherine Lagrange and Matthias Blamont; Writing by Elena Berton)