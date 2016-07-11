PARIS, July 11 France's state shareholding
agency APE has asked bidders to submit a third round of offers
by midday on Tuesday for a 60 percent stake in
Lyon-Saint-Exupery airport, three sources close to the matter
said on Monday.
The APE has yet to decide whether it will hold a third round
for a second airport, Nice Cote d'Azur, the sources said.
The sale of 60 percent stakes in the two regional airports
had attracted at least 11 firm offers by a July 4 deadline.
According to French daily Le Figaro, two consortia - the
first comprising construction group Vinci, Caisse des
Depots and Predica and the second made up of Macquarie
and FFP - were best-placed for Lyon.
In Nice, Italy's Atlantia along with EDF's
investment branch, EDF Invest, was said to have made a slightly
higher offer than Vinci-CDC-Predica, Le Figaro said.
APE and the companies declined comment.
