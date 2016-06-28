PARIS/ISTANBUL, June 28 Turkish conglomerate
Limak is in talks to join a consortium comprising the Cube fund
and Geneva airport which is bidding for a 60 percent stake in
Lyon Saint-Exupery airport, sources close to the matter said on
Tuesday.
The French airports of Nice and Lyon have attracted at least
16 bidders ahead of a July 4 deadline for firm offers, sources
have said.
The privatisation of France's two biggest regional airports
is expected to yield up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.66 billion) for
the government, which already sold out of Toulouse-Blagnac
airport in 2014.
Limak, Cube and France's state shareholdings agency, which
is leading the sale, declined to comment.
Limak, which is also interested in Nice airport, is seeking
to participate in the privatisation process by finding a local
partner, one of the sources said.
With the state of emergency still in place in France after
the November Paris attacks, Nice mayor Christian Estrosi
recently told local daily Nice-Matin he opposed the candidacy of
a Turkish company.
Eight companies or consortia are so far interested in
bidding for Nice airport, sources have said.
($1 = 0.9042 euros)
