PARIS/ISTANBUL, June 28 Turkish conglomerate Limak is in talks to join a consortium comprising the Cube fund and Geneva airport which is bidding for a 60 percent stake in Lyon Saint-Exupery airport, sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The French airports of Nice and Lyon have attracted at least 16 bidders ahead of a July 4 deadline for firm offers, sources have said.

The privatisation of France's two biggest regional airports is expected to yield up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.66 billion) for the government, which already sold out of Toulouse-Blagnac airport in 2014.

Limak, Cube and France's state shareholdings agency, which is leading the sale, declined to comment.

Limak, which is also interested in Nice airport, is seeking to participate in the privatisation process by finding a local partner, one of the sources said.

With the state of emergency still in place in France after the November Paris attacks, Nice mayor Christian Estrosi recently told local daily Nice-Matin he opposed the candidacy of a Turkish company.

Eight companies or consortia are so far interested in bidding for Nice airport, sources have said.

($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Matthieu Protard in Paris, Seda Sezer in Istanbul, Writing by Dominique Vidalon. Editing by Jane Merriman)