* French wines and spirits exports fell 2.8 pct in 2014
* China clampdown on extravagant spending hits demand
* Sector expect exports to stabilize in 2015 with weak euro
By Dominique Vidalon and Pascale Denis
PARIS, Feb 11 A decline in French wines and
spirits exports worsened last year as China's clampdown on
extravagant spending capped demand for pricy cognacs and
Bordeaux wines, but producers said they banked on a weak euro to
help stabilize exports this year.
Shipments of French wines and spirits abroad fell 2.8
percent to 10.8 billion euros in 2014, hurt by a 17.4 percent
fall in sales to China, the sector's federation FEVS said on
Wednesday.
"The year 2014 reflects the anti-ostentatious spending
policy that started in 2013 in China, and whose impact was fully
felt (in 2014)," FEVS said in a statement.
For 2015, FEVS President Christophe Navarre was cautious.
"We expect a year more or less flat," he told a news
conference, citing a weaker euro.
The sector had already recorded signs of weakness in 2013
when total export revenue fell 0.4 percent, also pressured by a
fall in sales of cognac and Bordeaux wines to China.
Total cognac exports, which account for two third of French
spirits shipments abroad, fell 7.6 percent in value last year,
while Bordeaux wine exports slumped 17.1 percent.
Slower economic growth in China, the world's second-largest
economy, along with a crackdown on corporate gift-giving, has
hurt the profits of big cognac makers such as Hennessy, part of
LVMH, Remy Cointreau and Pernod Ricard
.
They however expect Chinese demand to pick up this year.
Last month Remy Cointreau said cognac shipments to China
increased in the third quarter but it cautioned that local
demand did not show clear recovery signs ahead of next month's
Chinese New Year.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Callus)