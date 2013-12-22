PARIS Dec 22 President Francois Hollande
expressed regret on Sunday that a quip he made about poor
security in Algeria had caused an outcry in the former French
colony, as opponents accused him of a diplomatic blunder.
Hollande was attending an anniversary dinner for the CRIF
Jewish organisation on Dec. 16 when he made a remark to the
audience about his interior minister having returned safely to
France from a trip to Algeria.
"He's back safe and sound, and that's saying a lot,"
Hollande said.
The remark spread on social networks, causing an outcry in
Algeria where daily El Watan denounced it as a "joke in bad
taste" with "pathetic insinuations" on Sunday. Another newspaper
carried the headline "Indignant Algiers".
Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra said the remark
did not reflect the security situation in his country and he
hoped a page could be turned quickly on an "unfortunate
incident", Algeria's APS news agency reported.
"On an issue as important as France's relationship with
Algeria, the office of the president does not permit this sort
of off-colour remark," Jean-Francois Cope, head of France's UMP
opposition party, wrote in a Twitter message.
Hollande - whose achievements in foreign policy are a rare
bright spot in a presidency mired in economic struggles -
stopped short of issuing a full public apology.
"He expresses sincere regret for the interpretation that was
made of these remarks, and will say as much directly to
(Algerian) President (Abdelaziz) Bouteflika," his office said in
a statement.
Relations between France and Algeria remain fraught 51 years
after the ex-colony won its independence. Millions of
descendants of Algerian immigrants live in France.
French security forces cooperate with the Algerian military
in the fight against al Qaeda's north African wing.
(Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur in Paris and Lamine Chikhi in
Algiers; editing by Andrew Roche)