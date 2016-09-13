PARIS, Sept 13 Alstom Chief Executive Henri
Poupart-Lafarge said on Tuesday that cutting jobs at the train
engineering firm's Belfort plant in eastern France would help
ensure the survival of the business.
In a note to staff after the move caused a political furore
over the weekend and government demanded he reconsider, he
reiterated that the future of Belfort looked bleak.
"Despite all our efforts, it now seems impossible to ensure
a sustainable future for the activities of the Belfort site," he
said in the memo seen by Reuters.
"In spite of the great symbolism of Belfort and the group's
special attachment to this site, we addressed this scenario
today to preserve jobs and the position of the other sites of
the group," he wrote.
President Francois Hollande, who weighed into the
controversy on Monday, also maintained his position.
"Everything will be done to ensure that Belfort endures, and
that means for years to come," Hollande told journalists during
a trip to Romania.
