PARIS, Sept 13 Alstom has begun crisis
talks with the French government as President Francois Hollande
tries to avert the engineering company's planned shutdown of
manufacturing at its Belfort plant in eastern France.
The company, which makes France's high-speed TGV trains and
is 20 percent controlled by the state, stirred up a political
storm last week by announcing that it would stop making rolling
stock at the site where its first steam locomotive was built in
1880.
The move comes seven months ahead of the presidential
election, and under-pressure Hollande vowed that "everything
will be done" to prevent the shutdown.
"Alstom confirms it is engaged in talks with the French
government over the future of its Belfort site," a company
statement said on Tuesday, adding that no decision will be taken
before the talks are concluded.
The statement left the door open to negotiations after a
note was emailed to staff at the weekend, in which Chief
Executive Henri Poupart-Lafarge said that Alstom would go ahead
with plans to end manufacturing at Belfort.
Prime Minister Manuel Valls had said that Alstom "should
forget" any plan to close the site, with 400 jobs at stake.
With French unemployment sitting at about 10 percent and the
presidential election looming in April, the deeply unpopular
government could ill afford to ignore the move by a company
viewed as a national industrial champion.
THIN ORDER BOOK
Alstom's Belfort announcement rekindles bad memories for
Hollande of the Florange steel furnaces, which closed soon after
he took office in 2012 and left many left-wing voters
disillusioned by his leadership.
Transport Minister Alain Vidalies said on Tuesday that new
orders would be made in the near future to ensure that the
Belfort plant survives, putting pressure on state-owned railway
company SNCF to secure a deal with Alstom over a train order for
its Paris-Milan route.
Alstom's weekend note had cited a lack of orders and a need
to streamline production.
"For over a decade, Alstom has received no locomotive orders
in France and production of TGV locomotives, which is no longer
assured beyond 2018, is at the lowest rate in its history," CEO
Poupart-Lafarge said in the memo.
Belfort mayor Damien Meslot said on Tuesday that
Poupart-Lafarge had told a meeting at the economy ministry that
there were "margins for manoeuvre" over Belfort.
The government took control of a 20 percent voting stake in
Alstom after the group sold its energy division to U.S. group
General Electric.
It has until October 2017 to exercise an option to buy the
actual stake from construction group Bouygues at a
minimum 35 euros and secure its influence over the company.
But with the shares languishing around 24 euros it is more
likely to wait until an eight-day window in October next year
when it will be able to buy at market prices.
