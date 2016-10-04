BELFORT, France Oct 4 France's government
confirmed to local officials on Tuesday that it was was ordering
15 high-speed TGV trains plus six TGV trains for the
Paris-Turin-Milan line from Alstom as part of a plan
to keep production going at the trainmaker's historic Belfort
plant, a source close to the matter said.
Under the plan the state will also invest into the Belfort
plant to transform it into a maintenance centre serving the
European market, the source said, confirming an earlier Reuters
report.
The plan was presented by industry Minister Christophe
Sirugue to local officials at a meeting in the eastern city of
Belfort on Tuesday morning.
Alstom announced plans last month to stop producing
locomotives at Belfort and transfer it to another plant on the
German border.
Eager to avoid a high-profile industrial shutdown seven
months before a presidential election, the government had
promised a plan in the face of a dearth of orders for the
locomotives made at the Belfort plant, where Alstom's first
steam engines were made in the 1880s.
(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry, Dominique Vidalon; Editing by
Brian Love)