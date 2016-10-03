PARIS Oct 3 The French state will order 16
passenger cars and 32 locomotives for high-speed trains from
Alstom as part of a plan to keep production going at the
trainmaker's historic Belfort plant, two sources close to the
matter said on Monday.
Under the plan, 70 million euros ($78.5 million) are to be
invested into the Belfort plant to transform it into a
maintenance centre serving the European market and so that it
can make electric buses in the future, the sources added.
Alstom announced plans last month to stop
producing locomotives at Belfort and transfer it to another
plant on the German border.
Eager to avoid a high-profile industrial shutdown seven
months before a presidential election, the government is to
officially outline the plan on Tuesday in Belfort, where
Alstom's first steam engines were made in the 1880s.
($1 = 0.8918 euros)
(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing
by Ingrid Melander)