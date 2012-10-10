* Rio Tinto unit selling one of two French plants
* Says sale triggered by expiry of power supply deal
* Rio Tinto retreats from weak aluminium sector
* Industry ministry to meet unions next Tuesday
By Gus Trompiz
PARIS, Oct 10 Rio Tinto is pushing ahead
with plans to sell a century-old aluminium plant in the Alps of
southeast France as the global mining group continues its
retreat from a struggling aluminium sector.
The group's Rio Tinto Alcan division that operates the
Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne plant told Reuters the upcoming renewal
of a 30-year-old electricity supply contract with EDF
swung the balance in favour of selling a site that was among its
less profitable.
The plant, which went into production in 1907 in the early
years of the aluminium industry, had 431 workers at the end of
last year, making it in the leading employer in the local area.
"We're focusing our efforts on the sale process, which is
progressing well," a spokeswoman for Rio Tinto Alcan said on
Wednesday. "We have received expressions of interest."
The group expects to end "in a week or two" a first stage of
preliminary offers before entering talks with interested parties
about possible firm bids for the site, she said.
A sale could avoid the plant becoming the latest in a series
of industrial sites in France to announce closures or mass
layoffs, a blow to Socialist President Francois Hollande as he
tries to alay fears over surging unemployment.
Rio Tinto already sold three plants in France this year that
produce alumina, an ingredient in aluminium also used separately
as an abrasive, as part of an estimated $8 billion of aluminium
assets put up for sale last year.
It also said earlier this year it was considering a sale of
the Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne plant.
Rio Tinto wants to focus on its more profitable iron ore
activities and its retreat from aluminium has been encouraged by
sluggish prices and a weak European market hit by overcapacity.
Rio Tinto Alcan is continuing talks with EDF about a new
electricity deal that would let it continue operating the plant,
but the sale of the site "is the priority", the spokeswoman
said.
But the head of EDF said the aluminium maker had no
willingness to reach a deal and had already decided to sell.
"The fate (of the site) has already been sealed, the matter
is closed. Rio Tinto has already decided to stop," EDF's Chief
Executive Henri Proglio said on Wednesday during a debate on
energy organised by French parliamentarians.
His comments supported those of a source at Rio Tinto.
"We are planning to sell it in 2013 and it is on top of our
divestment pile," the source said. "We don't see value in that
smelter, it is not part of our strategy so we had been planning
to shut it down or sell it for a while."
The Rio Tinto spokeswoman said no decision had been taken
yet whether to go ahead or not with a sale, and that a closure
would only be envisaged if the sale process failed.
The French government has been acting as a facilitator in
the talks between Rio Tinto Alcan and EDF, and the industry
ministry is to host a delegation of union and public officials
next Tuesday. The ministry declined to comment on the situation.
Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne is the smaller of Rio Tinto Alcan's
two primary aluminium plants in France, with its capacity of
135,000 tonnes only half that at Dunkirk on the north coast.
Rio Tinto Alcan is the descendant of former French aluminium
maker Pechiney bought a decade ago by Canada's Alcan which was
later absorbed by Rio Tinto.