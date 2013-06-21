PARIS, June 21 France's Socialist government
aims to introduce a law preventing online retailer Amazon from
offering both discounts and free delivery for books in France,
the culture minister said, arguing this amounts to unfair
competition.
Aurelie Filippetti said the government was looking for the
right time to introduce a ban on the practice, which book
sellers say threatens their business model by allowing Amazon
to undercut their prices.
"I'm in favour of ending the possibility of offering both
free delivery and a five percent discount," she told BFM news
television on Friday. "We need a law, so we're going to find a
legislative window to introduce one."
Amazon in France declined to comment.
Filippetti's remark underscored tensions between the French
government and U.S. online firms such as Amazon and Google
, which have been criticised for paying too little to
the creators of cultural or news content.
France, like other European countries, bans retailers from
discounting books more than 5 percent from a sale price set by
the publisher. This is to prevent small sellers from being
crushed by giant retailers that can absorb bigger discounts.
Guillaume Husson, spokesman for the SLF book retailers'
union, said Amazon's practice of bundling a 5 percent discount
with free delivery amounted to selling books at a loss, which
was impossible for traditional book sellers of any size.
"Today, the competition is unfair... No other book retailer,
whether a small or large book or even a chain, can allow itself
to lose that much money," he said, referring to Amazon's alleged
losses on free delivery.
The SLF union had sued Amazon for unfair competition before
a French court, and the case was still being reviewed, he added.
France settled a dispute with Google in February over
whether it should pay content providers for linking to news
articles, which resulted in the firm creating a 60-million-euro
fund to support the press. France made a new push against Google
this week, arguing it broke French privacy laws.
Filippetti's comments raised the possibility of a similar
public spat with Amazon.
"This is not just in France," she said. "Amazon's behaviour,
and the risks it poses for the survival of a whole network of
book stores and the entire chain of book production, are obvious
in Britain and in the United too."