NICE, France Oct 3 Dogs, cats, donkeys and
sheep went to church in the French city of Nice on Sunday,
brought by their owners to be blessed as part of a mass
celebrating the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron
saint of animals and ecology.
While pets of all kind were welcomed at Saint Pierre d'Arene
Church in the southern coastal city, dogs and cats were the most
numerous as Father Gil Florini splashed the animals with holy
water making his way through the crowded aisles.
"The idea is really to have a celebration, to share a moment
of happiness on a common subject, which is the life of an animal
for the celebration of Saint Francis of Assisi," he said.
(Reporting By Reuters Television)