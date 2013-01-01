PARIS Jan 1 Armed robbers targeted an Apple Inc
store in central Paris on New Year's Eve, taking
thousands of euros (dollars) worth of goods, a police official
said on Tuesday.
The robbery took place at about 9 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Monday,
three hours after closing time at one of Apple's flagship stores
behind the Paris Opera which sells products ranging from iPhones
and iPads to Mac computers.
The police official declined to comment on reports the
thieves walked away with about 1 million euros ($1.32 million)
of loot, saying the company was still evaluating the loss.
Christophe Crepin from the police union UNSA told reporters
four masked and armed individuals forced their way into the shop
and afterwards escaped in a van.
"They were well prepared. As the majority of police were
busy watching the Champs Elysees (for New Year's Eve
celebrations), the robbers took advantage of this opportunity,"
he said.