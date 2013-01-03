PARIS Jan 3 Four French hostages kidnapped two
years ago by al Qaeda's North African arm are alive and well but
being held in "very difficult" conditions, French Foreign
Minister Laurent Fabius said on Thursday.
In a statement following a meeting with the hostages'
families, Fabius said all four were being well fed in captivity,
and had access to a doctor and had received letters sent to them
by their relatives.
The comment was the first official news on the health of the
hostages since Al Qaeda in the Islamic Magreb (AQIM) accused
French authorities last month of failing to engage in
negotiations.
"I confirmed to the families that their loved ones are alive
and well, even though they are obviously being held in very
difficult conditions," Fabius said, adding that France was
determined to ensure their release as soon as possible.
The four hostages were working for French nuclear group
Areva and Sogea-Sotem, a subsidiary of construction
group Vinci in Arlit in Niger, when they were seized
by AQIM in September 2010.
AQIM, which operates across the Sahara desert, is holding
two more French nationals kidnapped in northeast Mali and said
in September it would start killing hostages if Paris mounted a
military intervention against the Islamist controlled region.
At the start of December the brother of one of the Niger
hostages sent a video to AQIM urging their release and asking
why talks were in deadlock.
In an apparent response, al Qaeda issued a video accusing
France of ignoring its invitation to negotiate.
"As frustrating as it seems, kidnapping cases need to be
handled with the utmost discretion, in the interests of the
hostages and of efficiency," Fabius said in the statement.
