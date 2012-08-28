PARIS Aug 28 A French court has opened a murder
inquiry into the 2004 death of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat,
a legal source told Reuters on Tuesday, following claims by his
wife that he may have been poisoned.
Arafat died in a Paris military hospital in November 2004, a
month after being airlifted, when his health collapsed, from his
battered headquarters in Ramallah, where he had been effectively
confined by Israel for more than two and a half years.
Last month, Arafat's wife, Suha, asked a court in the
western Paris suburb of Nanterre to launch a murder
investigation following revelations that a Swiss institute had
discovered high levels of the radioactive element polonium-210
on Arafat's clothing.