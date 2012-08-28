* Palestinian negotiator welcomes inquiry
* Israel hopes it will shed light on death
* Widow asked court to open murder investigation
* Arafat led Palestinians through years of war and peace
By Yves Clarisse
PARIS, Aug 28 A French court has opened a murder
inquiry into the death eight years ago of Palestinian leader
Yasser Arafat, prosecutors said on Tuesday, following claims by
his widow that he may have been poisoned.
Arafat died in a Paris military hospital in November 2004, a
month after being flown, seriously ill, from his battered
headquarters in Ramallah, where he had been effectively confined
by Israel for more than 2-1/2 years.
Saeb Erekat, chief negotiator for the Palestinian Authority,
welcomed the inquiry. However, he said the Arab League would
also call at the United Nations for an international
investigation into the death of Arafat, who led Palestinians'
campaign to create a state through years of war and peace.
Allegations of foul play have long surrounded Arafat's
demise after French doctors who treated him in his final days
said they could not establish the cause of death.
Many Arabs suspect Israel of being behind his decline, and
the case returned to the headlines last month when a Swiss
institute said it had discovered high levels of the radioactive
element polonium-210 on Arafat's clothing supplied by his widow,
Suha.
That substance was found to have killed former Russian spy
Alexander Litvinenko in London in 2006.
Suha asked a court in the Paris suburb of Nanterre to open a
murder investigation following the revelations publicised by the
Qatar-based Al Jazeera satellite TV channel.
However, the Institut de Radiophysique in Lausanne said that
symptoms described in Arafat's medical reports were not
consistent with polonium-210 and conclusions could not be drawn
as to whether he had been poisoned.
Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Yigal Palmor said he
hoped the French inquiry would reveal more on the circumstances
of Arafat's death.
"This does not pertain to us. The complaint lodged by Suha
Arafat with the French police does not address Israel or anyone
in particular," he said.
"If the French justice system has decided to open an
investigation, we hope that it will shed light on this matter."
Erekat said a Palestinian committee investigating the death
would continue its work. "We welcome the (French) decision," he
said.
"We believe our political and medical team is working in
parallel (with the French inquiry). At the same time the Arab
League has now formed a committee which will call for an
international investigation through the U.N. Security Council."
CONFINED TO COMPOUND
An investigating magistrate, yet to be named, will lead the
French inquiry into possible premeditated murder, a legal source
said in Paris.
Arafat was confined by Israel to his compound after a
Palestinian uprising and was already in poor health when he
collapsed in October 2004. At first Arafat's aides said he was
suffering from influenza but, looking weak and thin - and
telling aides "God willing, I will be back" - he was flown to
France where he slipped into a coma and died on Nov. 11.
A lawyer for Suha Arafat told Europe 1 radio that the French
court was correct in recognising its jurisdiction to investigate
the case, since Arafat died in France.
"The tests done in Switzerland showed that Mr Arafat, in all
likelihood, died through poisoning," the lawyer, Marc Bonnant,
s a id. "This hypothesis must be proved, and if that's the case,
then it's premeditated murder."
Suha Arafat has said her suspicions were raised when the
hospital where her husband was treated acknowledged that it had
destroyed his blood and urine samples.
The Palestinian Authority plans to exhume Arafat's body from
a limestone mausoleum in Ramallah for an autopsy and Tunisia has
called for a ministerial meeting of the Arab League to discuss
his death.