PARIS Nov 28 The French government is
considering selling a 1 percent stake in energy group GDF Suez
to finance a possible rescue of ArcelorMittal's
Florange steelworks, a CFDT union official said on Wednesday
after talks with the industry minister.
"The state would get (the cash from the sale of) 1 percent
of GDP Suez, which would amount to 420 million euros," CFDT
official Jean-Marc Vecrin said following a meeting with Industry
Minister Arnaud Montebourg, who wants the state to step in and
prevent the closure of two blast furnaces at Florange.