France's President Francois Hollande waves as he arrives at the European Union (EU) council headquarters for an EU leaders summit discussing the EU's long-term budget in Brussels November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

PARIS French President Francois Hollande said before meeting the chief executive of steelmaker ArcelorMittal on Tuesday that their discussion would touch on the possibility of nationalising a steelmaking site temporarily to save jobs.

Asked during a news conference if the options to keep two threatened blast furnaces operational included a temporary nationalisation, Hollande replied: "That is among the subjects we are discussing."

