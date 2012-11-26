* ArcelorMittal CEO to meet Hollande on Tuesday-source
By Nicholas Vinocur and Yann Le Guernigou
PARIS, Nov 26 Steelmaker Mittal, which acquired
France's Arcelor in 2006, is no longer wanted in France due to
years of broken promises, Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg
said on Monday, intensifying a row over plans to close two
furnaces in northeastern France.
Montebourg's attack on ArcelorMittal, which he
later qualified, risks exacerbating tensions in a dispute that
is central to Socialist President Francois Hollande's efforts to
save jobs and reverse years of industrial decline.
It came after Montebourg, one of the most left-wing
ministers in the government, said last week France could
nationalise the company's Florange site on a temporary basis
while the government tries to find a buyer.
ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, has said it
will shut down two blast furnaces at Florange from Dec. 1 unless
the government can find a buyer to operate them.
"We no longer want Mittal in France because they haven't
respected France," Montebourg said in an interview with Les
Echos business daily published on Monday.
He said Chief Executive Lakshmi Mittal had told "shameful
lies" since 2006 about the group's plans and had not kept his
promises to the French government.
"The problem with the blast furnaces at Florange is not the
blast furnaces at Florange, it's Mittal," he said.
A source close to Indian-born Lakshmi Mittal, who according
to French media is due to meet with Hollande on Tuesday, told
Reuters that management were "very shocked" at Montebourg's
words.
"These are quite violent declarations against a company
which employs 20,000 people in France," the source said.
BACK-PEDALLING
Qualifying his statement later on Twitter, Montebourg said
in a message that while ArcelorMittal's methods were
questionable, the group would continue to operate in France,
where it has more than 100 industrial sites.
Montebourg's back-pedalling was part of a pattern for the
outspoken minister, who previously embarrassed the government by
saying it would not allow Peugeot PSA to close a plant
near Paris, only to retract the pledge.
Libya's sovereign investment fund, which Montebourg said in
November was interested in acquiring a Petroplus refinery in
northern France, denied on Monday having expressed interest in
the refinery, according to Libya's Lana news agency.
The fate of Florange, situated in the former heart of French
steel making country, became a symbol of France's flagging
industry during campaigning for the May election and is now a
test of Hollande's promise to reverse the decline.
Failure to save jobs at Florange would add to a list of
industrial shutdowns, including Peugeot PSA's production site,
and risks deepening fears in the public that the government is
powerless to save jobs.
Unemployment is at a 13-year high of over 10 percent and
October jobless claims due on Tuesday are expected to show
another increase.
A spokeswoman for Montebourg was not immediately available
to comment. ArcelorMittal, which employs some 20,000 people
across France, declined to comment.
Last week, Montebourg said the government had received two
offers from buyers interested in acquiring more than just the
two blast furnaces, but gave no further details.
ArcelorMittal has denied having received any such offers.
A source close to the company said plans to shut down blast
furnaces including those at Florange pre-dated the merger
between Arcelor and Mittal, which had never promised to keep the
site operating when it signed the deal in 2006.
