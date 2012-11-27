PARIS Nov 27 French President Francois Hollande said before meeting the chief executive of steelmaker ArcelorMittal on Tuesday that their discussion would touch on the possibility of nationalising a steelmaking site temporarily to save jobs.

Asked during a news conference if the options to keep two threatened blast furnaces operational included a temporary nationalisation, Hollande replied: "That is among the subjects we are discussing." (Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Mark Heinrich)