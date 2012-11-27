European shares ends off highs as US jobs growth slows; DAX shines
* Energy stocks, Vestas fall on U.S. climate withdrawal (Adds details, closing prices)
PARIS Nov 27 French President Francois Hollande said before meeting the chief executive of steelmaker ArcelorMittal on Tuesday that their discussion would touch on the possibility of nationalising a steelmaking site temporarily to save jobs.
Asked during a news conference if the options to keep two threatened blast furnaces operational included a temporary nationalisation, Hollande replied: "That is among the subjects we are discussing." (Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
* Energy stocks, Vestas fall on U.S. climate withdrawal (Adds details, closing prices)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.13 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)