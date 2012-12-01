* Unions say job-saving deal at Florange lacks credibility
* Government defends deal, says to make sure promises kept
* Minister under fire defends tough stance, won't resign
By Nicholas Vinocur
PARIS, Dec 1 French trade unions accused
President Francois Hollande of betrayal on Saturday after his
government backed away from a threat to nationalise
ArcelorMittal's Florange steelworks.
The Socialist government said on Friday it had won promises
from ArcelorMittal to avoid forced redundancies and
inject 180 million euros to develop the Florange plant, meaning
it would no longer have to take over the site.
Hollande came to office promising to create jobs and keep
open the two furnaces at the site in northern France which
ArcelorMittal says are not viable in a European steel sector
suffering over-capacity.
ArcelorMittal confirmed the details of the deal on Saturday,
saying it would negotiate a voluntary redundancy deal with
unions.
Workers are angry the furnaces will remain idle rather than
reopened and expressed doubt over ArcelorMittal's promise to
offer alternative posts or early retirement packages for the 630
workers affected.
"We're on a war footing," Edouard Martin, head of union
CFDT's Florange chapter, told the commercial i<Tele network.
"We've seen Mr. (Lakshmi) Mittal's pledges in the past and
what has become of them - nothing - so we're not going to let
anything pass without a fight."
Martin said the union had been a "nightmare" for former
president Nicolas Sarkozy in the past over his jobs record,
which analysts say was a factor in his election defeat in May,
and could soon become one for Hollande.
ArcelorMittal rejects accusations it has broken promises in
a country where it employs 20,000 over several sites.
The group incurred union wrath in 2009 when it shuttered the
nearby Gandrange steelworks and laid off about 500 workers.
Sarkozy had pledged to keep that site open.
MINISTER UNDER FIRE
Threats this week by Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg of
a state takeover of Florange were denounced as "scandalous" by
France's main employers group Medef, which fears it will
jeopardise foreign investment in France.
While both left- and right-wing parliamentarians had backed
Montebourg's proposal, commentators criticised his handling of
talks with ArcelorMittal and said he should consider resigning.
"The Minister of Industrial Renewal can ask himself about
the meaning of his ministry's title and the reasons justifying
his role in government," centre-left daily Le Monde wrote in an
editorial.
Montebourg, the most left-wing member of Hollande's
government, fended off the criticism in a prime-time TV
interview and said the president had approved using the threat
of a takeover to pressure ArcelorMittal into a deal.
Asked whether he would resign, Montebourg told TF1
television: "If this had been a personal struggle, I would have
thought about it very seriously, but this is a struggle for
France ... I have decided to stay in my post."
Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault expressed support for
Montebourg's "efforts" and defended the Florange deal.
"The prime minister will keep a close watch to ensure that
promises made yesterday by the group are kept ... the government
will use all legal means at its disposal in the event they are
not respected," he said in a statement.
'EXPECTING THE WORST'
Unions say revamping Florange will require about 400 million
euros in funding from the European Union on top of
ArcelorMittal's pledge - cash which has yet to be committed.
Montebourg said he was confident that ArcelorMittal would
maintain industrial activity at Florange as promised, warning
that nationalisation of the site remained an option if the group
broke its commitments.
"Mr. Mittal has kept none," he said. "That's the reason why
the president of the Republic ... told me that nationalisation
remained on the table as a dissuasive weapon."
Hollande has tried to cultivate a worker-friendly image but
his popularity has suffered as an economic slowdown pushes
unemployment above 10 percent. A survey by pollster IFOP showed
41 percent of the French back him, one of the lowest scores for
a president only six months into his term.
"We complained about Nicolas Sarkozy, but Francois Hollande
is not doing any better," CGT unionist Frederic Maris told BFM
television. "For the future, we're expecting the worst."
French officials argue that Mittal promised to keep blast
furnaces running beyond 2010 when his company merged with
Arcelor in 2006.
ArcelorMittal denies breaching commitments. Sources close to
the group say Arcelor planned in 2003 - before its 2006 takeover
by Mittal - to wind down inland blast furnaces in Europe,
including the two in Florange, by 2010.