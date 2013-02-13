* ArcelorMittal rejects EU calls to delay restructuring
* French minister says firm shirking responsibilities
PARIS Feb 13 France's industry minister said on
Wednesday the European Union could extend tariffs on cut-price
steel imports, a riposte to ArcelorMittal after the
Indian steelmaker vowed to press ahead with plant closures and
job cuts.
The threat from Arnaud Montebourg revives tensions between
France's Socialist government and ArcelorMittal over the fate of
two blast furnaces in eastern France, weeks after Montebourg was
forced to withdraw a proposal to nationalise them.
Ministers from EU governments and the European Commission
urged ArcelorMittal on Tuesday to postpone capacity cuts
including the closure of its Florange factory in France until
June, when they plan to submit an action plan for the region's
struggling steel sector, which employs 360,000 people.
The European Commission has just imposed punitive duties on
Chinese makers of some types of steel to counter what it said
were unfair state subsidies.
"Imposing tariffs on cut-rate steel is the strategic
response to companies that don't respect the cradle of steel
that is the European Union," said Montebourg, adding that
ArcelorMittal was investing in cheap steel production in India
and no doubt planned to export it to Europe.
The Luxembourg-based company, formed when India's Mittal
bought France's Arcelor in 2006, responded that Montebourg's
comment was incorrect because the company did not produce steel
in India, much less export it from there.
"ArcelorMittal would like to correct the statement of Mr.
Montebourg... We produce steel in Europe for our European
customers and will continue to do so," a spokesman said in an
email to Reuters.
The company said on Tuesday it could not delay its
restructuring due to a dramatic slump in demand for steel in
Europe.
Montebourg said he welcomed the pressure brought to bear on
the steelmaker by EU states.
"Every day, this private firm hurts countries and their
populations; uses public money whenever it sees fit, and has no
awareness of its responsibilities," he told French daily Le
Monde and Belgium's Le Soir.
Montebourg was accused of sounding anti-business when he
said late last year that Mittal was unwelcome in France.
Frequent anti-business outbursts from the minister have
caused strains within the government, which has suffered from a
string of communications gaffes since it took power last May.
Earlier on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius
strayed from the government's firm line that it will meet its
2013 budget targets, saying it would probably miss its deficit
goal.
