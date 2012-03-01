PARIS, March 1 Steel giant ArcelorMittal will invest 17 million euros in its idled plant in Florange in northeastern France, which will restart its furnaces in the second half of 2012, French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Thursday.

"In a few moments, ArcelorMittal will issue a communique that is likely to be of great interest to its employees," Sarkozy told France Inter radio.