BRIEF-The Second Cup reports Q1 EPS $0.04
* Q1 same store sales of -0.2 pct or +0.9 pct excluding Alberta
PARIS, June 26 French nuclear energy firm Areva said on Friday it had reduced work on a third reactor for the Angra power plant operated by Brazilian utility Eletrobrás Eletronuclear (ETN) because of financing delays.
Under a 1.25-billion-euro contract signed in 2013, Areva supplies engineering services and components as well as instrumentation and control systems for the Angra 3 reactor project in the state of Rio de Janeiro.
"This temporary cutback is due to delays encountered in securing financing for the remainder of the project's activities," Areva said in a statement.
"As soon as ETN secures a sustainable financial solution, AREVA will resume all project activities."
(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, Tim Hepher; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Q1 same store sales of -0.2 pct or +0.9 pct excluding Alberta
* Total sales volume increased by 27.8 pct to 9,748 tons for Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: