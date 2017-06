PARIS Nov 22 There will be no job cuts at state-owned nuclear reactor maker Areva, French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said on Tuesday.

His comments came after a media report said on Monday that Areva was set to cut between 2,700 and 2,900 jobs as part of a strategic plan to save at least 500 million euros ($673 million) in costs per year.

"The state will not allow any strategic plans to be implemented at the expense of jobs," Baroin told France 2 television in an interview. ($1 = 0.743 Euros) (Reporting By Vicky Buffery; Editing by Erica Billingham)