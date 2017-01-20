A French Rafale fighter jet prepares to take off from the flight deck of the Charles-de-Gaulle aircraft carrier operating in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane De Sakutin/Pool/Files

PARIS French weapons sales hit a record high of more than 20 billion euros ($21.33 billion) in 2016 after submarine contracts in Australia and fighter jet sales to India, France's defence minister said.

"In 2015, we hit our historical exports figure of 17 billion euros," Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a New Year's speech to defence officials late on Thursday.

"For 2016, the total is not yet tallied, but I can say that thanks to the Australia contract, we have reached a new summit with more than 20 billion euros in sales."

Australia and France formally sealed an agreement on December under which French naval contractor DCNS will build a new fleet of 12 submarines, a deal that could ultimately be worth $38 billion.

Paris also completed a deal for the sale of 36 high-end Rafale fighter planes from Dassault worth about $9 billion.

($1 = 0.9377 euros)

(Reporting by John Irish, Editing by Leigh Thomas)