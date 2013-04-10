PARIS, April 10 Bernard Arnault, France's
richest man, has abandoned attempts to obtain Belgian
nationality and will keep paying tax in his native country after
months of speculation that he, like movie star Gerard Depardieu,
wanted to dodge a 75-percent supertax.
The head of the LVMH luxury goods empire, whose citizenship
request looked doomed, announced his decision in a newspaper
interview, saying he had never intended to flee the taxman.
"That message never sank in. Today I've decided to bring the
confusion to an end. I am withdrawing my request for Belgian
nationality," Arnault told daily Le Monde.
News last year that he had lodged the request sparked angry
accusations from French Socialist leaders and other left-wingers
that he lacked patriotism at a time when Europe's second-largest
economy was at a standstill and creaking under huge debts.
Arnault's request for Belgian nationality appeared in doubt
after a Brussels court in January handed down a negative opinion
on it to the Office of Foreigners immigration office, Belgian
media quoted the office's spokesman as saying.
Arnault said his frustrated efforts to acquire nationality
in Belgium were motivated not by tax concerns but a desire to
tie up legal ownership issues so that his children would not
fight over the riches he would one day leave to them.
"Given the situation the country is in, the recovery effort
needs to be shared, and with this gesture I hope to show my
attachment to France and confidence in its future," he said.
The LVMH chief executive said LVMH paid more than a billion
euros in tax on profit in France, more than half of its total
tax bill, even though 90 percent of its sales were abroad.
While refusing to reveal his personal tax bill he said he
was "undoubtedly one of France's top taxpayers".
Socialist President Francois Hollande promised a 75-percent
supertax on incomes over a million euros per year when he came
to power last May.
But after a top court slapped down the initiative, Hollande
said in March he was modifying that plan to have companies pay
the tax for employees paid more than a million euros, rather
than have individuals paying it themselves.
Arnault said he had rejected moves by some of his employees
to seek tax residence outside France.
"Some of them asked to be domiciled outside France but I
resisted," he told Le Monde.
Actor Gerard Depardieu, the star of moves such as Green Card
and Cyrano de Bergerac, was accused by French leaders last year
of making a "pathetic" attempt to dodge the taxman when he
bought a house across the border in Belgium.
He responded furiously, publicly accepting an offer of
Russian citizenship from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Arnault said the 75-percent tax would not raise a lot of
revenue but should prove less divisive now that it was set to be
levied on firms rather than people and only due to stay in place
for two years.
France's premier football league says the tax will probably
raise 82 million euros from its soccer clubs.
