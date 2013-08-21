PARIS Aug 21 Police in southern France have
arrested a member of the "Pink Panther" gang of jewel thieves
who had been on the run since he escaped from a Swiss prison
three months ago, a police source said on Wednesday.
The man, a French citizen of Montenegrin origin who is in
his forties, was arrested on Monday at a villa near the southern
city of Avignon at a time when the Riviera is on high alert
after a string of jewellery heists in recent months.
"He had been living for several weeks in a villa equipped
with surveillance cameras. He must have been sleeping with just
one eye because when the police arrived at 6 a.m., he jumped out
of the window," the source, a senior investigator, told Reuters.
He said police hoped the man might be able to provide
tip-offs about a flurry of robberies from high-end jewellery
stores in Cannes and Nice, including a $136-million job in July
that ranks as France's biggest-ever jewel heist.
A 1-million-euro ($1.34 million) reward has been offered in
exchange for information that could recover the jewels.
The Pink Panther gang has built up a reputation over several
years for spectacular heists targeting high-end jewellery stores
in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the United States.
The group earned its nickname after a robbery in 2003 in
London when a gang member hid a diamond in a pot of beauty
cream, which is just like the plot of one of the "The Pink
Panther" comedy detective films, a series that began in the
1960s starring Peter Sellers.
Its network of several hundred members, many from the former
Yugoslavia, has staged about 340 robberies in luxury jewellery
stores in 35 countries since 1999, making off with booty worth
more than 330 million euros, according to Interpol.
A former member of the Foreign Legion, the suspect arrested
on Monday was wanted in Macedonia and in Switzerland, where he
was jailed for armed robbery until he escaped earlier this year.
He fled from a prison in Lausanne in May with four other
detainees. Three accomplices had brought a ladder and cut
through fencing wire, helping the group slip out of the jail
courtyard during recreation time.
($1 = 0.7476 euros)
