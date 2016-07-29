(Adds details, local administrator, background)
TOULON, France, July 29 Two people on a
high-speed train in southern France were questioned by armed
police officers after railway officials raised concerns about
suspicious behaviour, but the pair were not detained, a local
administrator said on Friday.
The train's conductor had earlier announced that police had
arrested the individuals on the train, which was travelling from
Nice to Paris.
The passengers had refused to answer questions from train
attendants or show their tickets. They were switching seats and
communicating between themselves with hand signals, an attendant
in another section of the train told Reuters.
France is on the edge after a series of deadly Islamist
militant attacks, the latest on Tuesday when two attackers
killed a priest with a blade and wounded another in a church in
northern France, before he was shot dead by police.
"Given the current situation, colleagues decided to ask the
police to intervene," the controller said, requesting not to be
identified.
"We have been instructed that if we have any doubt about
anything, we should call it in," the controller said.
The train was delayed for nearly an hour as armed police
searched the train's compartments, as obviously frightened
passengers watched on, one of them crying.
