PARIS Oct 16 An exhibition at Paris' Musee
d'Orsay explores artists' fascination with the rise of
prostitution in the 19th century in what the museum says is the
first major show on the subject.
"Splendour and Misery. Pictures of Prostitution" showcases
works from 1850 to 1910 of French and international painters
such as Edouard Manet, Edgar Degas, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec
and Vincent Van Gogh.
Exhibition curator Isolde Pludermacher said the artists who
chose to focus on prostitution then were eager to break with
traditionalism, often dominated by the bourgeoisie.
"The artists that choose deliberately to represent modern
prostitution have a transgressive will to break with the codes
of the genre and frighten the bourgeois," she told Reuters.
Pludermacher said many artists liked to portray women in
Paris cafes during the "absinthe hour", between 5 and 7 in the
evening. Then, it was not considered proper for women to go to
cafes alone.
Artists were particularly intrigued by the "ambiguity" of
women in cafes, which can be seen in paintings like Degas'
"L'Absinthe". The world of brothels also served as inspiration.
"It is the places of prostitution -- places of amusement and
social life, brothels but also cafes, cabarets -- that have a
very strong visual interest," Pludermacher said.
"In particular, lighting, gas and then electric lighting,
mirrors, these women are dressed in a very scandalous way, with
very lively colours. They put make up on in a very different way
bourgeois women would."
As well as paintings and sculptures, late 19th and early
20th century photographs showing prostitutes with clients are
displayed.
"The photography is to remind us of the reality of this
phenomenon of prostitution and not give visitors too much of a
romanticized view of the subject," Pludermacher said.
"Splendour and Misery. Pictures of Prostitution" runs until
January 17.
