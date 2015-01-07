By Johan Ahlander and Ole Mikkelsen
STOCKHOLM/COPENHAGEN
STOCKHOLM/COPENHAGEN Jan 7 Cartoonists and
writers defended freedom of expression after Wednesday's attack
on a satirical magazine in Paris but the reality for some
artists accused of insulting Islam has been years in hiding,
police protection and, for some, censorship.
Among the 12 dead at Charlie Hebdo, a weekly that lampoons
Islam and other religions, were some of France's top
cartoonists. Others before them, such as Swedish
artist Lars Vilks, have also drawn threats or actual violence.
"When you take out one of the few bastions of freedom of
expression we have, and it has been taken out, who dares to
publish anything now?" said Vilks.
Vilks was put under police protection after his 2007 drawing
portraying the Prophet Mohammad as a dog led to death threats
and a $100,000 bounty put on his head by an Iraqi group linked
to al Qaeda.
"If you do a cartoon picture of Jesus or the Pope it can be
published but the Prophet Mohammad is banned from every proper
media. It is regulated by fear mixed with political
correctness," Vilks told Reuters.
In early 2014, an American woman who called herself Jihad
Jane was sentenced to 10 years in prison for plotting to kill
Vilks.
Vilks says his career has suffered due to security concerns
about exhibiting even his work that is unrelated to Islam.
Artists across Europe spoke of fears that the Charlie Hebdo
attack could lead to self-censorship over religious satire,
especially with Islam. For Muslims, any depiction of the Prophet
is blasphemous and caricatures or other characterisations have
provoked protests across the Islamic world.
One major Danish newspaper, Politiken, has apologised in the
past for running a cartoon that upset Muslims. "Politiken
recognizes and deplores that our reprinting of the cartoon
drawing offended Muslims in Denmark and in other countries
around the world," it said in a 2010 statement.
Ane Imam from a Paris suburb underlined the offence Charlie
Hebdo had caused but rejected violence as a response for
Muslims. "We don't agree with Charlie Hebdo. (Fight a) drawing
with a drawing, but not with blood, not with hate," said Hassen
Chalghoumi, the Imam of Drancy.
The Scandinavian countries of Sweden and Denmark, societies
with reputations for tolerance, were at the centre of worldwide
controversies in the last decade over depictions of Mohammad.
Charlie Hebdo was also well known for courting controversy
with satirical attacks on political and religious leaders and
has published numerous cartoons ridiculing the Prophet Mohammed.
"'Respect for religion' has become a code phrase meaning
'fear of religion'," said novelist Salman Rushdie in a
statement. "Religions, like all other ideas, deserve criticism,
satire, and, yes, our fearless disrespect," said Rushdie, whose
book "The Satanic Verses" prompted late Iranian leader Ayatollah
Ruhollah Khomeini to issue a fatwa on him in 1989.
"Self-censorship is a plague," warned William Nygaard, a
publisher who survived an assassination attempt in 1993 when he
was shot by an unknown gunman outside his home in Oslo after he
published the "The Satanic Verses" in Norway.
Nygaard urged all media to safeguard freedom of expression.
In Denmark, Jyllands-Posten newspaper published 12 cartoons
by various artists in 2005, most of which depicted the Prophet
Mohammad. It provoked a wave of protests across the Muslim world
in which at least 50 died.
The newspaper decided to publish the cartoons after hearing
that a Danish writer of children's stories could not find an
illustrator for his book on Mohammad for fear of reprisals. But
the publication also led to debate within Denmark over whether
the newspaper had incited religious hatred.
While some newspapers published the cartoons in solidarity
with the principle of freedom of expression, most mainstream
media steered clear.
"I'm hoping this event will not have any big negative impact
on media - that they don't become scared," retired Danish
cartoonist Kurt Westergaard told Danish TV2 after the Paris
attack. He drew a cartoon at Jyllands-Posten showing the Prophet
with a bomb in his turban, a work that nearly got him killed by
an axe-wielding assassin in 2010.
Westergaard talked in 2012 of living in constant fear of his
life, of being unable even to go to a cafe, and of bodyguards
ferrying him around in the back seat of an armoured car.
Fellow cartoonists offered sympathy for Wednesday's victims.
"Can't sleep tonight, thoughts with my French cartooning
colleagues, their families and loved ones," David Pope,
political cartoonist for Australia's The Canberra Times, said on
Twitter.
Gary Varvel, of the Indianapolis Star in the United States,
responded with a cartoon of blood splattered on an artist's desk
and obscuring part of the word "Freedom".
