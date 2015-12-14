PARIS Dec 14 A hooded man claiming to be acting
for the Islamic State group attacked a nursery school teacher
with a knife as he prepared for classes in a school north of
Paris, a French judiciary official said on Monday.
The male teacher was taken to hospital after the attack by a
man wielding a knife or box-cutter who fled the scene after the
attack at about 0630 GMT, said the official, adding that
anti-terrorism officials were investigating.
The incident came a month after gunmen and suicide bombers
killed 130 people in Paris an attack claimed by Islamic State,
which controls swathes of Syria and Iraq and has vowed to attack
France, a member of the coalition of countries conducting air
strikes against it.
(Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Tom Heneghan)