(Adds officials say story was invented)
PARIS Dec 14 A report from a French
schoolteacher that he had been assaulted by a self-styled
Islamist militant on Monday, causing classes to be cancelled and
an anti-terrorism investigation, turned out to be "invented",
investigators said.
The incident occurred with the nation still on edge a month
after gunmen and suicide bombers killed 130 people in Paris in
an attack claimed by Islamic State, the jihadist group that has
seized large areas of Syria and Iraq and is now the target of
air strikes by a U.S.-led coalition including France.
"(The teacher) is being interviewed with a view to
establishing the reasons for this invented story," said an
official from the Paris prosecutor's office.
Earlier on Monday, other French officials told how the
teacher had reported that a hooded man claiming a link to
Islamic State had assaulted him with a knife-like weapon as he
prepared for classes in a school in Saint-Denis, on the northern
fringes of Paris.
In recounting the teacher's story earlier, district Prefect
Philippe Galli told reporters it was too early to draw
conclusions about the character of the attack, noting that the
assailant, wearing a balaclava, had apparently found a boxcutter
and a pair of scissors on the school premises.
The teacher was taken to hospital after the alleged attack,
which triggered an investigation by anti-terrorism officials.
In a recent French-language publication, Islamic State
denounced France's state school system and urged readers to kill
its teachers because they promoted what it called the evils of
secular learning, music and drawing.
