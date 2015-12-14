PARIS Dec 14 A teacher who had claimed he was
assaulted in a school north of Paris by a man acting for Islamic
State was making the story up, the Paris prosecutor's office
told Reuters on Monday.
"He is being interviewed with a view to establishing the
reasons for this invented story," an official said.
Earlier on Monday, other French officials told how the
teacher had reported that a hooded man claiming a link to the
militant Islamist group had attacked him with a knife-like
weapon as he prepared for classes in a school north of Paris.
